A man convicted of robbing a tourist in 2017 is back in jail after being accused of stealing a car in the Kmart parking lot earlier this month.

Xavier Anderson Tedtaotao, 41, has been charged with burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor and theft of property as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to Kmart on May 2 to a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police she had agreed with her friend to pick up the suspect from Kmart, and that the suspect would give her gas money for it.

The suspect told the victim to ask for an individual at customer service named Nick, who supposedly would give her the gas money, documents state. The victim left her keys in the car with the suspect. She was told there was no employee there by that name.

The victim returned to the parking lot to find her car missing, documents state.

Guam police later found the car in Agana Heights. The victim told authorities that her cellphone and $25 was missing from inside the car, documents state.

The suspect was later located on Tuesday in Harmon after police responded to a report of a reckless driver.

Tedtaotao was found hiding in a trash dumpster with $2,300 in cash, documents state. He allegedly told officers he had no knowledge of the money.

Prior arrests

Tedtaotao was among the suspects arrested in May 2019 in connection with the armed robbery of two tourists at an East Hagåtña pavilion and the roadside armed robbery of a local resident near the Baltej Pavilion in Tamuning, according to Post files.

In 2018, he was convicted in a separate case after being accused the year prior of robbing a woman and her daughter near the Two Lovers Point sign. The victims were vacationing on Guam.

Additionally, he was arrested in December 2011 after escaping from a Department of Corrections halfway house and allegedly stealing an official DOC vehicle, Post files state.