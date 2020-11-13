A man indicted in federal court on illegal gun possession charges was sentenced to 37 months with credit for time served in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Chris Perez Calica Jr., 28, appeared virtually before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday.

“I take full responsibility of the charges against me,” said Calica, who asked for leniency. “I sincerely apologize. ... I am seeking your mercy and compassion.”

Calica previously admitted to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He has spent about 11 months inside the Hagåtña Detention Facility.

Defense attorney Leilani Lujan told the court Calica had an abusive father and started using alcohol and marijuana when he was in middle school.

“Lacking the youthful guidance, he ended up falling in with very bad friends and in particular members of a gang ... he was exposed to these negative influences and drug uses,” said Lujan.

Calica asked for less time along with an opportunity to be with his two children before he begins serving his prison sentence in the U.S. mainland.

Tydingco-Gatewood denied his request for temporary release and gave him the maximum sentence.

“You have a lot of crimes that you committed and they are serious crimes,” said Tydingco-Gatewood, as it was stated in court that he has seven convictions in local court for charges that include theft, robbery, and illegal drug possession. “He did not learn his lesson.”

According to court documents, on Aug. 30, 2018, Calica had in his possession a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver after having been convicted of a prior crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

According to Post files, Calica was arrested in 2018 and charged in the Superior Court of Guam with third-degree felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possessing a firearm with no identification.

An August 2018 magistrate's complaint states officers heard a honking sound coming from a vehicle at the Compadres Mall as they patrolled in the early morning hours while traveling along the Harmon Loop Road in Dededo.

The document states when police located the vehicle, which was parked in front of the Winning Star game room, Calica was found sitting in the driver's seat and "hitting his head against the steering wheel, causing the horn to activate."

The complaint further states that when police officers asked Calica to exit the vehicle and he complied, an officer noticed Calica began to cry and there appeared to be a revolver sitting on the passenger's seat.

Calica told officers the firearm was real, he had no identification for it and that there was also methamphetamine and a glass pipe in the vehicle.

GPD allegedly found "several clear plastic baggies" containing a crystal-like substance in a pouch between the driver's seat and the center console, court documents state.

Calica told police he found the firearm at a ranch in Dededo.

Months before his August 2018 case, Calica in June 2018 had pleaded guilty to a felony.