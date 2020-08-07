Convicted sex offender Joey Tanaka Teriong will remain out of prison after he admitted to skipping out on attending a drug treatment program and multiple drug tests.

He appeared via telephone before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

Teriong, who is currently serving five years of supervised release, failed to report to substance abuse treatment sessions and drug tests multiple times in June and July, the Adult Probation Office stated.

Defense attorney Briana Kottke also told the court that she is working with the local public defender to address Teriong's outstanding warrant in local court. Bordallo ordered that the issue be resolved within a week.

Teriong is scheduled back in court on Sept. 8.

According to Post files, Teriong had admitted in federal court that he failed to register as a sex offender.

He was sentenced to time served and released from prison in April.

Teriong had also been convicted in 2003 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.