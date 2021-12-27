A man who was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for a 2019 burglary in Tumon lost his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Michael Anthony Libby, who was found guilty of burglary and theft, both as second-degree felonies, argued that the lower court violated his right to effective assistance of counsel by denying his request for a new attorney. He contends the Superior Court deprived him of a fair trial by questioning a witness and by making certain remarks, which he alleges were improper.

Libby argued that his attorney had a lack of interest in his case.

Justices, however, ruled that the lower court did not abuse its discretion when denying Libby’s request.

“Finally, the record shows overwhelming evidence of guilt, which Libby does not dispute on appeal,” justices state in their opinion affirming his conviction.

Conviction

In March 2020, a jury found Libby guilty of burglary and theft, both as second-degree felonies.

Libby entered a man's Tumon home in June 2019. The homeowner told police that he heard noises from the first floor of his home and saw Libby closing the rear kitchen window, according to court documents.

The man yelled at Libby, who fled and ran along the retaining wall connecting adjacent residences.

The man caught up to Libby and held onto him, while Libby tried to convince the man that he needed to go home as another individual was at the man's house and could possibly hurt his wife, court documents state.

The man told police he knew Libby was lying and police confiscated jewelry and tools from Libby. Libby told police he intended to give the jewelry to his wife.