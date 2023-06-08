Conviction, acquittal in DOC smuggling

One man was convicted and another was acquitted of his charges in a prison contraband trial.

On Tuesday, jurors in the trial for Joshua Sharp and Leroy Arriola started their deliberations on whether to find the two men guilty or not guilty of charges related to an alleged attempt to bring contraband into the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao last November.

Hours later, they reached a verdict and found Sharp not guilty of charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Arriola was found guilty of solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony.

Sharp and Arriola were accused in a scheme that allegedly involved Arriola instructing his sister, Lanielynn Arriola, to pick up a bag of contraband from Sharp and bring it to the prison for an inmate, Benjamin Rabon. The bag, according to court documents, had methamphetamine hidden inside the sole of a running shoe.

Attorney general

Following the conviction of Leroy Arriola, Attorney General Douglas Moylan stated in a press release the conviction falls in line with his "tough on crime" stance, in particular for prosecuting defendants accused of smuggling meth into the prisons.

"No rehabilitation can start when prisoners continue to take drugs in prison. Those bringing drugs deserve to become prisoners themselves," stated Moylan, who added he will continue to prosecute smugglers "to the fullest extent of the law."

Moylan added Leroy Arriola faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, which the prosecution is seeking.

The attorney general also stated Lanielynn Arriola, who was stopped at DOC's Visitor Processing Center after she was allegedly found with the contraband, is still awaiting trial.

Lanielynn Arriola faces charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, promoting major prison contraband as a second-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Defense counsel

After her client's acquittal, attorney Vanessa Williams told The Guam Daily Post she was "immensely proud" of her legal team's work on the case.

"The acquittal is a testament to the unwavering commitment to fairness, due process, and the rigorous pursuit of truth within our legal system," stated Williams, whose primary argument for Sharp during the trial involved the prosecution "getting the wrong guy."

In addition, Williams also thanked the jurors for their service considering the recent passage of Typhoon Mawar.

"We had to go to trial in the immediate aftermath of Mawar, but the jury and the court's dedication to a fair and impartial trial ensured justice for my client," Williams said.