Brian Nuchu walked up to the front of New Macheche Mart to ask his boss something when he saw a woman waving a gun. His boss was behind the counter with the store manager Marysonn Batolina.

He didn't know what to think.

"I was very worried, especially for them," he said, talking about his boss and store manager. "I didn't want to get shot – I didn't want anybody to be hurt."

He watched the woman threaten his boss and thought someone needs to get the gun away from the woman before she hurts someone. He walked up, grabbed hold of the gun, and after some struggle from the woman, he was able to wrestle the gun away from her, then pull her to the side, restraining her until the police arrived.

"In my mind I just focused on getting the gun," he said. "Thank God I made it."

He attributed the fact that no one got hurt to cooler heads and team work.

"She's the one calling the cops while I hold the woman," he said.

Batolina was behind the counter with her boss on Wednesday morning when a woman, later identified as Jacqueline De Leon Guerrero Flores, walked up asking for cigarettes.

"She pulled out a gun and pointed it to my boss and said, 'Hurry up or else I'm going to shoot you," Batolina said. "I was so nervous and scared for my life – and everyone's lives."

As her boss tried to placate the woman, Batolina slid her phone from her pocket and called the police.

"I was so happy that Brian was able to take the gun from the lady and restrain her until the cops came," she said. "I'm just glad no one got hurt. I hope everyone is just more vigilant, especially with this current crisis."

Police said Flores' weapon was a BB gun. She was arrested on allegations of robbery.

Store owner Jae Ro praised his employees. But he also shared a word of caution with them.

“I praised Brian for his brave action but I told him not to do it again because his safety is very important to me too,” he said.

Ro said while he hopes there isn’t a next time, if there is one, he doesn’t want anyone doing anything that might get them hurt.

He understands the dilemma that was raised during that conversation.

“I know if we don’t catch them, they will do it again to other people,” he said. “So I understand that. But I don’t want people to get hurt – as much as possible.”

Regarding Flores, he said he believes she has other issues that caused her to act out on Wednesday. Flores has been to the store before.

“I think she has a child. One time she was in the store and crying about her son. And I think she’s trying to help him. If she does have a son, he needs her,” he said. During his conversation with the attorney general, he asked that she be given leniency but that she be given a restraining order to stay away from the store.