Cooper-Nurse fills in as acting superintendent

Jon Fernandez officially has left his job as superintendent of the Guam Department of Education.

GDOE officials confirmed his final day at the office was Friday.

Fernandez’s last day on paper is July 15, but GDOE officials announced Tuesday that Frank Cooper-Nurse has assumed the role of acting superintendent.

“Frank Cooper-Nurse will be acting superintendent until July 15, 2022,” said GDOE interim spokesperson Michelle Franquez. “He is not the appointed interim superintendent.”

Cooper-Nurse is the deputy superintendent of finance for GDOE. He has experience in the role of acting superintendent, which occurred when Fernandez was on administrative leave.

GDOE officials noted that a meeting will be held July 14 to address the appointment of the interim superintendent who will oversee the department until the next superintendent is selected.

It’s been two months since Fernandez handed in his resignation, wrapping up a decade of service as superintendent.

However, the search for the next superintendent began less than a month ago.

The timing of the search was concerning to Guam Education Board members including Robert Crisostomo, who stressed the importance of including the selection of an interim superintendent in GDOE’s timeline. At the time, Crisostomo’s concern was starting the new school year without a superintendent in charge to maintain continuity of effort and operations.

A special committee appointed by Education Board Chair Mark Mendiola is overseeing the search. It will review applications for qualifications and then send qualified applicants to the board for its review.

GDOE officials were not able to share how many applications have been received for the superintendent position.