Guam Police Department Officer Dennis A.Q. Santos, 55, spent this past weekend in jail.

The two days, which were from Friday night to Sunday night, that he spent in prison are part of his six-day sentence that he got in connection with a 2018 car crash in Upper Tumon.

Santos pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam to driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and was sentenced in January 2020.

According to prison records, Santos will serve two additional days this upcoming weekend. He was also given credit for the one day he had spent in prison following the crash.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post following last year’s sentencing that the department would launch a second internal affairs investigation to determine if further action was necessary.

The police department has not yet released the results of the investigation.

Santos has since been ordered to pay $12,153 to the victims and perform 150 hours of community service.

On July 4, 2018, Santos, who was off-duty that night, had a blood-alcohol content level that was three times the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle turning from Kmart onto Marine Corps Drive. He was in an unmarked official GPD vehicle at the time of the crash.