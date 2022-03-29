Cop cleared of assault allegations

A police officer who was accused of abusing a woman known to him, and threatening to kill her with his duty weapon, has been cleared of the allegations after the woman recanted her initial comments.

Investigators interviewed the officer and spoke with chief prosecutor Basil O'Mallan who concluded there was no probable cause to arrest the officer.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said the Domestic Assault Response Team "conducted a complete and thorough investigation."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"In consultation with their findings with the prosecution of the (attorney general's) office, they determined that no probable cause exists to arrest the officer. We've closed the case," Ignacio said. "The officer is still on administrative leave pending the completion of the internal affairs investigation. I understand that and that is why we do thorough, complete and impartial investigations to make sure that both the victim, first and foremost, and the suspect, in this case the officer, both have a fair and impartial investigation. At the end of the day, we have to make sure we do our due diligence to make sure that investigations are fair, impartial and complete."

The officer remains on paid leave as the internal affairs investigation is ongoing.

According to police reports, the woman said she was physically, mentally and emotionally abused during frequent arguments with the officer between July 2019 and August 2021.

The woman allegedly had photos of her injuries.

The latest alleged incident was reported to police on March 18 when the officer and the woman got into an argument over a text message the officer received from a woman he worked with, reports state.

The woman said she was in fear due to the officer's violent history. The officer then allegedly demanded her purse, car keys, jewelry and credit card to pay him back for dinner. The police report states the officer shoved the woman to a chair. She said she called police dispatch out of fear for her life and the safety of her children, and she was placed in a temporary shelter. The woman filed an assault complaint against the officer.

The following day, the officer, who is assigned to GPD internal affairs, was not charged but instead placed on administrative leave and ordered to turn in his badge and gun.

The officer denied ever being violent or threatening the woman with his duty weapon, reports state. He added that he only became physical with the woman to calm her down.

Woman takes back statements

Investigators spoke with the woman a second time, and she allegedly recanted her statements, telling them the officer was physical with her to calm her down, adding that she had assaulted the officer during some of the alleged incidents, reports state.

Ignacio said no charges were filed against the woman for falsifying a complaint.

"I am not sure that we've risen to the level of falsifying a report," he said. "If we could bare out the whole report then there would be a better understanding. Unfortunately, because it is a criminal investigation, we are prohibited from doing that. Suffice to say I think we've done a really fair job and a good job in making sure we address the victim and respecting the rights of a suspect in any investigation."