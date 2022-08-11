An officer with the Guam Police Department indicted in connection with the deadly shooting earlier this year at a Shell gas station in Dededo denied the allegations filed against him.

Justin A.L. Quenga, 27, appeared Wednesday before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter as a first-degree felony and negligent homicide as a third-degree felony through the assistance of his defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld.

Quenga, who waived his speedy trial rights, remains out of prison on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

GPD has since placed him on paid leave, forcing him to surrender his gun and badge, while the police department conducts an internal investigation.

It was said during the hearing that Quenga has served in the military.

The case was assigned to Judge Vernon Perez.

The indictment was handed down against the officer last month following a more than four-month long investigation performed by the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigative Team.

Prosecutors allege Quenga recklessly caused the death of another person and that he did so by criminal negligence.

The victim was identified by investigators as Iopy Rudolph.

On March 9, Rudolph, who was accused of targeting the gas station in Dededo with a slingshot, was allegedly shot by Quenga multiple times.

Rudolph’s death was ruled a homicide.