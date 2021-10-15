Detective Ricky Camacho has been with the Guam Police Department for nine years, and the police officer 1 currently works in GPD's Criminal Investigation Division.

Camacho helped the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seize a combined 80 pounds of methamphetamine in 2020. That quantity of drugs has a street value of $8.95 million, GPD said Thursday during a ceremony to honor Camacho.

Camacho also took nearly two dozen illegal firearms off the island's streets.

"I always wanted to be a police officer because I knew it was one of the most noble and selfless things a person can do. Whenever someone is in need of help and in a situation they can't control, they always call the police. I wanted to be that guy that shows up doing whatever I can to help, even if it means putting myself in harm's way for a complete stranger," Camacho said. "Through my experiences in the department, I truly understand why God created police officers."

As local law enforcement joins Police Week celebrations, Camacho was recognized Thursday at the ceremony as the 2021 Officer of the Year.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be here today, and grateful that I was selected Police Officer of the Year. Words can't express how surprised I was when I learned that I was selected," he said. "I was in disbelief. I thought to myself, 'Why me? What have I done besides do my job that I've done every day with the same compassion and drive since day one?'"

Camacho offered thanks to his family members for their support, and to his fellow officers.

"We need to recognize the hardworking people in our department," said Manny Chong, acting police commander. "These were the people that have outshone everyone else that were nominated."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Also recognized was Civilian of the Year Anne Marie Cruz.

"We are the backbone of this department," she said. "As civilians in this department, we will continue to support you. Thank you very much and I am very humbled for this award. I appreciate every single thing this department has done for this community and its safety."

Awardees

The 2021 awardees are:

Civilian Supervisor of the Year: Analyn Akigami

Manager of the Year: Lt. Rhodel Sevilla

Civilian Volunteer Police Reservist of the Year: Silvano Uribe

Unit Citation: Special Operations Division

'GPD has stepped up to the task'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and legislative public safety oversight chairperson Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje attended the event.

"We have been really going through a lot of stress, but I must say that GPD has stepped up to the task. You are out there guiding our community, calming our community and relieving some of the anxiety, and educating them that we will win this fight against COVID-19," said Leon Guerrero. "You have gained the community's respect. The trust that we have in you is very sacred."