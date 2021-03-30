Guam Police Department Officer Dennis A.Q. Santos, 55, spent this past weekend in prison.

The two days, which were from Friday night to Sunday night, that he spent in prison are part of his six-day sentence stemming from a 2018 car crash in Upper Tumon.

Santos pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of Guam to driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and was sentenced in January 2020.

The officer had a blood-alcohol level that was three times the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle turning from Kmart onto Marine Corps Drive.

According to prison records, Santos will serve two additional days this upcoming weekend. He was also given credit for the one day he had spent in prison following the crash.

A mother and her three children were in the car that was struck by the unmarked official GPD vehicle Santos was driving. The youngest of the children was 4 years old at the time. The family was treated for their injuries.

Santos was ordered to pay $12,153 to the victims.

He must also perform 150 hours of community service.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post following last year’s sentencing that the department would launch a second internal affairs investigation to determine if further action was necessary.

The police department has not yet released the results of the investigation.

Following the crash, Santos was placed on administrative leave with pay and then took sick leave for his injuries.