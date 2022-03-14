U.S. Air Force Capt. Celestino “Torch” Aguon is an F-15C Eagle pilot with the 67th Fighter Squadron assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan. A Guam native, Aguon was the first member of his family to join the Air Force.

“I remember when I was about 6 years old and my family and I were driving along the main road on Andersen Air Force Base, passing by the airfield,” Aguon said.

“Looking back, I realize the aircraft I saw was most likely an F-15C under one of the sunshades, and I remember thinking how cool it would be to fly it one day.”

Born and raised in Mangilao, he attended elementary school on Guam and studied at the University of Guam. While studying, he learned how to fly at the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport.

“I got my private pilot’s license and my commercial license here after college and then received additional training out in the states,” he said.

In 2014, he was awarded his first job choice as an F-15 pilot.

Eight years later, he is stationed at Kadena, selected as a team member for Exercise Cope North 2022 which is conducted annually at Andersen.

The exercise allowed fighter aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force to conduct close air support, aerial refueling and counter-air missions.

His cousin, also from Guam and an Air Force pilot, had a chance to refuel his plane over Guam skies.

“I got to take gas from my cousin, U.S. Air Force Capt. Dustin Alger, who is also stationed at Kadena with me, as he was flying his aircraft and I was flying mine - and to do it in our hometown was surreal,” Aguon said.

During the past three years, Aguon has returned to Guam five times. Each time due to different exercises including Cope North three times, Valiant Shield and a Resilient Typhoon exercise.

“It’s been amazing being able to come back and participate in Cope North this year since Guam is where it all started and it has always been special to me aviation-wise,” he said.

“It feels so surreal that 26 years later, here I am flying the jet I saw when I first dreamed of being a pilot,” he said.