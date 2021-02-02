Cope North coming to Guam; military personnel to stay in hotels

Local hotels will again be used by military personnel, this time for those participating in the multinational Exercise Cope North 2021.

The annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces-led multinational exercise is slated to host military participants from Australia, Japan and deployed U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy aircraft squadrons and personnel in the vicinity of Guam and Palau.

Service members arriving in Guam in support of Cope North 2021 are scheduled to temporarily reside in off-base hotels for the duration of the exercise.

In light of the ongoing public health emergency, Joint Region Marianas officials reiterated that participants will be required to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation measures to protect Guam's civilian and military communities.

The press release doesn't include the number of personnel who will be participating in the exercise this year or how many will be staying in local hotels.

Last year, more than 2,000 personnel participated in the exercise.

According to the release, participants are required to present a negative test result for COVID-19 within one to three days of arrival to Guam, and enter into a 14-day supplemental restriction of movement upon arrival limiting members to mission essential requirements with adherence to strict force health protection measures.

Restriction of movement means service members will only be permitted to travel between their designated hotel room and their appointed place of military duty on Andersen Air Force Base, to include restricted movements once on base and minimal to no interaction with local civilian populations, the release states. Off-base activities are prohibited for all exercise participants while on restricted movement to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"This restriction will be strictly enforced and is for the health and safety of both the local community as well as the service members involved in the exercise," officials stated.

All Government of Guam Pandemic Condition of Readiness and executive order guidelines and military public health orders apply, and any service member suspected to be in violation will be investigated and held accountable, if appropriate.