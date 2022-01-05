Cope North exercise to bring 1K from Japan and Australia

It's been billed as the U.S. Pacific Air Forces' largest multilateral exercise, and it's coming back this year.

Cope North 2022 includes air forces from America, Japan and Australia, who will conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief operations in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

Planned exercises also include large force employment and combat air forces training, according to an announcement from the military.

More than 2,000 combat missions, or sorties, are planned during this year's Cope North, spanning seven islands and 10 air fields. The flights will utilize what a release calls "Agile Combat Employment," a key feature that projects "combat power via a network of distributed operating locations throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

According to the military's announcement, more than 2,500 U.S. airmen, Marines and sailors will train alongside a combined 1,000 Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force service members. Approximately 130 aircraft from over 30 units will fly in the exercise.

Cope North 2022 is scheduled to take place from Feb. 2-18.