Copeland faces murder charges in baby daughter's death

The grand jury has indicted Iesha Nichelle Copeland, a Navy sailor and young mother, with charges of aggravated murder and murder, both as first-degree felonies, according to documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

The charges are related to the May 22 death of Copeland's 16-month-old daughter, whom she allegedly drowned in a bathtub. She also allegedly tried to drown herself in the tub by placing a microwave oven over her body to keep her under the water.

Copeland is being held on $100,000 bail, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

She is a petty officer assigned to the submarine repair ship USS Emory S. Land. The young family arrived in Guam in March.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 28-year-old allegedly told investigators that she argued with her fiance the night before the alleged incident. The baby’s father told police he left the home after the argument and slept in a parking garage in Tamuning, court documents state. The following day, he returned to an empty home.

Authorities found Copeland at Two Lovers Point, carrying her daughter in a carrier and threatening to jump.

After some time, crisis negotiators were able to convince Copeland to give them the baby, but it took several hours to get Copeland safely off the cliffside. The child’s death was ruled a homicide by a forensic pathologist.