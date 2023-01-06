Copeland murder case set to be dismissed

The case against a mother accused of drowning her 1-year-old daughter is expected to be dismissed pending efforts to have the military assume jurisdiction.

It was revealed last month in the Superior Court of Guam that the case involving Iesha Copeland, who faces murder charges, will be transitioned to the military because of her membership in the U.S. Navy.

On Thursday, before Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez, attorneys began discussing the next steps in the case - which included Copeland's release from local prison.

"(The military) would take her from Department of Corrections and transport her to the Naval Hospital," Copeland's attorney, Randall Cunliffe, said. He said he was "almost certain" his client would be transferred to San Diego for a psychiatric evaluation.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown did not object to her release and said the government intends to urge the court to dismiss Copeland's case without prejudice.

Perez then expressed a desire to have Copeland released Monday afternoon, at which point he intends to dismiss the case.

"The court, I as a judge, will end up on motion of the government, having your case dismissed, appreciating that there is more for the military to do with you and with the situation," Perez said to Copeland.

Prior to the hearing ending, a doctor present in the courtroom confirmed that Copeland would continue receiving treatment until her release, as well as after she is taken to Naval Hospital Guam.

Mental illness

Copeland's charge of murder stems from her being found atop Two Lovers Point in June 2022 and threatening to jump with her daughter strapped to her chest. Court documents state Copeland allegedly drowned her 16-month-old daughter in the bathtub of her Barrigada home before going to Two Lovers Point.

A further investigation discovered that Copeland allegedly drowned her daughter after getting into a fight with her fiance. A check of Copeland’s internet search history also showed results for “how does it feel to drown,” charging documents allege.

Copeland also told police she tried to drown herself, after saying repeatedly that she drowned her daughter, according to court documents.

Since being charged, Copeland was ordered to remain at DOC's Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center annex at the prison after pleading not guilty to the charges by reason of mental illness.