Police found drugs and a firearm inside a car that they pulled over in Tamuning early Thursday morning.

The driver was arrested.

Peter Tass Concepcion Salas, 39, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, and possession of an unregistered firearm, each as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, Guam police officers stopped the car because it had an expired registration.

Authorities noticed the driver reaching around inside the car before they spotted two .45-caliber rounds on the front passenger floorboard, documents state.

During a search, police found two plastic bags with methamphetamine inside of a container attached to keys, two glass pipes with meth residue, a glass vial with meth, and a .45-caliber Colt pistol and several bullets, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to owning the drugs.

Officers learned that the suspect did not have a firearms license and the gun had not been registered, documents state.