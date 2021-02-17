Police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an employee of a massage therapy establishment in Harmon.

On Jan. 7, police responded to a robbery complaint at the Tranquil Therapeutic Massage, located on Route 16 in Harmon.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said preliminary reports suggest that the male suspect was armed with a firearm and had assaulted an employee of the establishment. The male suspect, later identified as Peternick Sos Robert, fled with personal items belonging to the victim.

The case was forwarded to GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division for a follow-up investigation. Detectives were able to identify the suspect responsible for the robbery.

On Feb. 16, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Harmon and located Robert, Tapao stated.

Police arrested Sos for the following offenses:

• Robbery

• Aggravated Assault

• Use of a Deadly Weapon in Commission of a Felony

• Felonious Restraint

• Reckless Conduct

• Theft and

• Terrorizing

Robert was subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.