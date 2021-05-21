Federal charges will not be filed against any of the Guam Police Department officers who were involved in the shooting death of Xavier Tedtaotao in Tamuning last November.

U.S. Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Anderson declined an interview with The Guam Daily Post at this time, but his office confirmed that the decision was not to prosecute those involved in the shooting.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the police department received information from Anderson that "it was determined that based on the federal crime of Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law, no federal violation could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

In March, Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said their internal affairs investigation revealed that the actions of the officers were "justified."

The Office of the Attorney General of Guam announced that same week that a Superior Court of Guam grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to press criminal charges against one of the four officers, who fired 31 out of the 45 shots, at the vehicle Tedtaotao was driving.

Only one of the four unidentified officers was taken before a grand jury, as the AG characterized the number of shots that officer fired as "excessive."

The officers have since returned to duty.

Tedtaotao's mother, Carol Anderson, expressed outrage then, telling the Post, "There's no justice, man. There's no (expletive) justice. They murdered my son."

Officers fired dozens of rounds, resulting in the death of Tedtaotao and injuring his wife, Viki Ann Tedtaotao, who sustained at least eight gunshot wounds, according to Xavier Tedtaotao's family.

She survived the immediate aftermath of the shooting but later died.

'Systemic change is needed'

Shortly after the U.S. attorney's decision was made known, the Guam AG's office announced it was working with GPD and other local law enforcement to establish standard procedures when peace officers use deadly force that results in someone being injured or killed.

Currently, there are no written procedures in place for an interagency independent investigation of incidents involving the use of deadly force or other matters of public interest.

"Systemic change is needed to build trust in, and understanding of, our role as law enforcement in the criminal justice system," said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. "Our office and the Guam Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Ignacio, recognized the need to establish formal procedures for an independent investigation and review of incidents that involve either greater public interest or the use of force resulting in death or serious physical injury."

The draft procedures call for immediate notification where the use of deadly force results in death or serious physical injury, or where an independent investigation and review would be in the public interest; the formation of an independent investigative team to handle the investigation; and an independent review by the OAG's Prosecution Division and potentially a Superior Court of Guam Grand Jury.

"The public needs and deserves to be informed when a situation involving the use of deadly force occurs. We are glad to memorialize the process and promote transparency and police accountability," said Ignacio.

Representatives from the Customs and Quarantine Agency, Department of Agriculture, Department of Corrections, Department of Youth Affairs, Guam International Airport Authority, Port Authority of Guam and the Superior Court of Guam have been invited to review the draft procedures and provide input, officials said.

Shooting

On Nov. 3, 2020, officers responded to a theft complaint at an apartment along Bonito Street in Tamuning.

Officers reportedly spotted two people inside a parked car that had been reported stolen.

Investigators said as officers approached, Tedtaotao repeatedly accelerated and struck a marked patrol car and another vehicle in the parking lot before police opened fire, according to Post files.