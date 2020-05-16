Guam Police Officer 1 Francine Castro was working the overnight shift in Dededo when she found herself rushing into a burning apartment unit early Friday morning.

“It was like any other shift. I go out and look for work and just happened to stumble upon the smoke coming out from the apartment. Then, I started seeing the flames,” said Castro.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in an apartment building on the corner of Route 16 and Fatima street in Dededo. A gasoline station is located across the street.

Sascipo Karoto, who lives in the apartment with his family, later told The Guam Daily Post no one was seriously injured.

The family of 12 includes eight children, ranging in age from 6 months to 9 years old.

Karoto said he recalled being woken up and told to rush out of the building. He said family members don’t know how the fire started.

Call for backup

As she headed to the apartment unit, Castro said she requested backup.

The fire had started in the kitchen area of the first-floor apartment unit.

'We woke up the whole neighborhood'

Sgt. Orly Imanil said he was patrolling the Liguan area in Dededo when he got the call to help out.

“As I got there and looked in, I saw the smoke and fire and started to scream. I think we woke up the whole neighborhood. We started to honk the horn. Luckily, one of them woke up and opened the door for us,” said Imanil. “It was very smoky and hard to see. We couldn’t breathe. We were telling them all to get out of there.”

At the same time, police officer Jason Dodd had grabbed his personal fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Other officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to assist and provide traffic control, as well.

Units from the Guam Fire Department responded and checked on the family members.

The kitchen had some fire and smoke damage.

'Act of bravery'

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao thanked the officers on behalf of the police chief and other GPD leadership.

“The act of bravery that was shown by these officers speaks volumes about the call of duty and just going above and beyond,” said Tapao. “You guys did an outstanding job and the community thanks you.”

And after an unexpected occurrence early Friday morning, Castro, along with the rest of the Dededo overnight shift were ready to get back to work that evening.

“We are here to help, … we will respond accordingly and as quickly as we can,” Castro said.