A 37-year-old man faces a third-degree felony charge of assault on a peace officer and three counts of criminal trespass as a misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, officers responded to a burglary in progress complaint in Tamuning. According to the complaint, officers arrived and found a man identified as Jefferson Pochon, also known as Jefferson Pwechar, inside a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.

Witnesses told police they saw Pochon entering several different vehicles and searching them. After viewing surveillance footage, officers said Pochon had entered nine different vehicles. They couldn’t say whether he took anything, the complaint state.

Officers ordered him out of one of the vehicles, but he refused to exit. Officers noticed a knife handle sticking out of Pochon’s pants. Police electrically stunned Pochon when he turned and faced officers after being told not to move, the complaint state.

An officer said that Pochon tried to strike him with his elbow after he was stunned, the complaint states.