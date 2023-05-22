Condition of Readiness 2 was declared at 8 p.m. Sunday, as Tropical Storm Mawar intensified and continued its north-northwestward path toward the Marianas. The storm could pass through the archipelago by midweek as a Category 2 typhoon, officials have forecast.

Government offices deemed nonessential, including the Judiciary and public schools, are closed until further notice. According to the Joint Information Center, "certain emergency shelters" at Guam Department of Education campuses will be open by 5 p.m. Monday.

Information on shelter locations and rules will be released Monday morning.

While Catholic schools will also be closed until COR 4 is declared, Department of Defense Education Activity schools will hold classes Monday, JIC confirmed.

Community health centers in Dededo and Inalåhan will remain open during the storm to serve a limited number of patients, including those who require power for oxygen therapy. Guam Memorial Hospital will announce in the afternoon a time for expecting mothers who are at least 36 weeks pregnant, or people with high-risk pregnancies who are at least six months pregnant, to come to the hospital.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Mawar, with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph, was 460 miles south-southeast of Guam, slowly advancing at 10 mph.

The system intensified Saturday night into Sunday morning, which called for it to be upgraded to a tropical storm. The system was forecast to intensify further into a typhoon sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.

Winds could be around 110 mph when Mawar makes its closest point of approach to Guam, according to tracking data released by the National Weather Service.

The weather service is advising residents to “not focus” on the exact forecast track when making decisions on how to prepare for the approaching storm.

"It is too early to provide exact wind and surge forecast values for specific locations in the Marianas. A general concern should be for the possibility of at least extensive damage somewhere within the Mariana Islands,” the service stated Sunday in an advisory.

On Sunday morning, a slight shift southward put Mawar on a path through the Rota Channel, just north of Guam, as opposed to the earlier forecasts on Saturday that showed a path through Rota and Tinian.

“That’s all about the complications of forecasting tropical cyclones. We’ve been communicating heavily over the last couple of days that little wiggles matter," Landon Aydlett, chief meteorologist for the local office of the National Weather Service told The Guam Daily Post. "When it comes to tropical cyclones, these things will shift from forecast to forecast. We expect little wobbles.”

Aydlett said Mawar would reach the Marianas as a typhoon as early as Tuesday. But between now and then, he said, a lot can change.

“We have a lot of time for shifts and adjustments in the actual forecast track; that’s just the nature,” he said.

Aydlett said it was possible for Mawar to intensify further upon approach, and that NWS would have to wait and see over the next few days as Mawar tracks closer to the island.

“We are also concerned about rapid intensification. That’s when the cyclone gains a lot of intensity in a short period of time. We could see this thing jump several categories in a matter of a couple of days,” Aydlett said.

'Range of possibilities'

The gradual intensification of Mawar led NWS to anticipate the system becoming a Category 1 typhoon by Sunday evening and Category 2 by Wednesday.

The situation is fluid, Aydlett said.

“Guam, Rota and Saipan, they can all take a hit, or they can all take a direct miss. That’s all within the range of possibilities,” he said. “That’s why we are taking this so seriously because we could take a significant hit.”

Residents were encouraged to finalize preparations Monday, because Tuesday could bring the start of hazardous weather.

“Saturday and Sunday has been phenomenally beautiful outside, but with this latest track, it has delayed the onset of bad conditions just a little bit. Monday morning really does not look that bad, but consider getting all your plans finalized and wrapped up by Monday afternoon because we could start seeing hazardous weather conditions Tuesday morning,” Aydlett said.

He said residents should be prepared for showers, thunderstorms and gustier winds filtering in late Monday night into Tuesday when tropical storm conditions arrive.

The NWS is concerned with the amount of rainfall expected, which may lead to flooding in flood-prone areas.

“Tropical cyclones are historically big rainmakers. Sometimes you can get a dry passage with a tropical cyclone that’s moving quickly through the islands. It doesn’t drop much rainfall, but if you have a typhoon or tropical storm that’s moving slowly like this one is, it could lead to prolonged rainfall (in) a longer duration passage. So if we have a typhoon sitting on us for up to eight to 12 hours, we could ... expect some significant rainfall, leading to flash flooding and landslides,” Aydlett said.

NWS initially anticipated five to nine inches of rainfall, but by Sunday those estimates were increased to nine to 15 inches of rainfall as a possibility as a result of the slower-moving system.

NWS and JIC will provide additional information as the situation develops.

United Airlines flights

United Airlines flights will operate as scheduled Monday, and the United City Ticket Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. United customers who are scheduled to depart on Tuesday and Wednesday are encouraged to check united.com or the United app for the most current flight information on changes as a result of Tropical Storm Mawar.