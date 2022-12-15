Coral reef first aid

Coral reef managers from islands in the Pacific are now better trained to deliver first aid to coral reefs if they are damaged by typhoons or vessel grounding.

The Guam Coral Reef Initiative stated in a press release that 24 coral reef resource managers and partners - not only from Guam but also from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Yap, Kosrae, Palau and Hawaii - met in Guam for training on how to safely take care of damaged coral reefs.

Typhoons and storms can cause severe damage to coral reefs, which can break corals or dislodge entire coral colonies, often leading to death or damage to nearby colonies.

With the recovery process being very slow, coral reef managers underwent training to safely assist in the process, according to a press release from the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The course, which has been done for the first time in the Pacific islands, was held on Guam and consisted of one day in the classroom and four days of hands-on learning in the ocean at the Piti Channel and Outhouse Beach. While there, participants practiced skills such as “operating an underwater air-powered drill, conducting snorkel surveys to characterize levels of damage and reattaching coral fragments to the reef with cement and epoxy,” stated the BSP release.

Eight local participants from the University of Guam Marine Laboratory, the Nature Conservancy, the Guam Department of Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Coral Reef Conservation program and the Bureau of Statistics and Plans' Guam Coral Reef Initiative completed the training.

“After the training, not only was I better prepared to respond to physical reef damage, but I was also better informed of this type of response which, I believe, is important for most people living in our region,” said Frank Roberto, Department of Agriculture biologist.