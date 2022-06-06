Corcoron awarded doctorate in psychology

DOCTOR: Anne Michelle Calalo Corcoron, of Dededo, displays the doctoral degree she earned from from Touro University Worldwide in Los Alamitos, California. Her degree is doctor of psychology in human and organizational psychology. She graduated summa cum laude, and is a member of the American School Counselor Association, Guam Association of School Counselors and Kappa Delta Pi: Alpha Theta Chi chapter. She plans to work as a school counselor at D.L. Perez Elementary School. She is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Guam. She also holds a master's in school counseling from the University of West Alabama. Courtesy of Anne Corcoron