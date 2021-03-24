Core Tech donates concrete safety barriers for Agat bus stops

Students in Agat will have a potentially lifesaving barrier between them and oncoming traffic.

Mayor Kevin Susuico and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio attended the donation of 10 concrete barriers from Core Tech International to the seaside village Monday. Susuico said a total of five bus stops, most along the main thoroughfare of Route 2, will have the barriers.

“When it’s raining and people are speeding and they’re not adhering to the proper speed limits, it gets really dangerous for the students that are out there,” Susuico said. “There has been an accident already in a bus stop. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but that would be something we never want to see in the near future. These Jersey barriers will really serve and protect our kids.”

Tenorio is handling the improvement and maintenance of bus stops islandwide. He said the Department of Public Works is currently assessing which ones need to be cleaned, replaced or could use additional safety measures like the donated barriers.

Interested families, community groups or local businesses that want to donate to or adopt a bus stop can call the lieutenant governor’s office at 473-1110 or contact their village mayor.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International.