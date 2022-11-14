Core Tech International named 2022 Accredited Quality Contractor

Core Tech International Corp. has been recognized as a 2022 Accredited Quality Contractor for quality, safety, talent management, craft and management education and community relations, the corporation stated in a press release.

The recognition comes from the Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., which ensures that rigorous standards set for highly performing, ethical contractors and members of the community are upheld and maintained.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with CTI.

Each year, AQC members must undergo a certification process to determine their AQC status based on the demonstration of five key areas of corporate responsibility, including the following:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Quality-based industry honors and third-party recognition.

Maintenance of an effective company quality control program.

Financial stability and adequate bond status.

A strict safety environment.

Participation in the ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process, or STEP, safety management system.

Continued craft and management education.

Highly competitive employee benefits and programs, civic involvement, and policies that foster nondiscrimination and substance-free workplace.

Core Tech International Corporation received recognition and approval of recertification as an AQC member.

“AQC members are guided by the principles of free enterprise, along with other ABC members and believe construction contracts should be awarded based on sound and credible criteria, such as those demonstrated by AQC. Core Tech International Corp. is committed to delivering (to) its clients high-quality service while providing their employees the freedom to work, grow and prosper within the parameters of a a merit-based construction market.,” ABC President and CEO Michael Bellaman said in a press release.

Established in 1950, ABC is a national construction industry trade association founded on the merit shop philosophy that represents nearly 21,000 chapter members, the association said in the release.