Core Tech one of top 40 donors of UOG Endowment Foundation

The University of Guam Endowment Foundation recognized Core Tech International Corp. as one of the foundation's top 40 donors.

On Monday, the distinction was memorialized with the presentation of a certificate of appreciation to company officials including CTI Chairman Ho S. Eun.

“This really is a visit to thank you for your support. The university endowment foundation celebrated our 40th year of being in existence in 2022 and, in looking at all of our past history, we identified our top 40 donors who helped to contribute to what we are today. And truly, who we are stands on the donors who have given and who have felt the confidence in the endowment foundation, in what we do, and supporting the University of Guam,” UOGEF Executive Director Katrina Perez said.

CTI has made various contributions over the years to the foundation. Core Tech presented UOG with $100,000 for its capital campaign in 2013, and, more recently, $50,000 in partnership with GPSI to bring Common Kings to Guam last December.

The contributions helped the endowment foundation provide a “multitude” of scholarships for university students.

“Over the past 40 years, we’ve given a multitude of scholarships. We’ve provided funds for different capital improvement plans and projects. We’ve been able to facilitate donations that are meant to support the various UOG programs. So we’re very, very appreciative of Core Tech for all of your support. We look forward to building stronger relationships,” Perez said.

The contributions by Core Tech weren’t given for notoriety or to gain something in return. For Eun, investing in the education of future generations is an important part of life, far more important than work or material wealth.

“All occupation is important, we need that, but that’s not the purpose of life. The purpose of life is in arts and love and those things. So we’ve got to have some other purpose, not just the function of living. So for that, we like to encourage and support,” he said.

Eun quoted the “Dead Poets Society” and employed an analogy of the island as a pond and its people as fish.

“Simply speaking, I always consider ourselves like a fish, we can’t survive, the fish can’t survive without a pond,” he said.

Giving back to causes like higher education benefits all in the proverbial pond, he said, employing a philosophy of “taking care of ourselves by taking care of others.”

“It’s similar to affordable housing,” said Eun.

CTI has long been involved in the development of affordable homes and apartments throughout the island, which are paired with community resources and spaces within the properties.

“We’re basically providing a better environment. When (people) belong to a better environment, they have pride. That is really important,” Eun said. “We need to have pride so we do not go below a certain level. It’s the same thing with education, when we have education we try to pursue the veritas that will help us eventually, environmentally, … and we like to promote, so everybody will have a better environment overall.”

