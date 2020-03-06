Local elected officials are lauding the passage of HR 6074 by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The legislation, if it becomes law, would provide $8.3 billion for the development of a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus and provide financial assistance to small businesses affected by the outbreak.

As more cases of COVID-19 are reported in 17 states and with news that at least 11 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, more people are inclined to stay home, impacting businesses that rely on foot traffic and, in turn, their employees. Guam is seeing a similar decrease, primarily in tourism markets, but additionally in the local markets, as more people reduce their outings out of fear.

Guam has no confirmed cases of coronavirus. Also, to date, there have not been any reports of persons under investigation, though neighboring Pacific islands, including Palau and the Marshall Islands, have reported possible cases of concern. The people under investigation in those island nations are being monitored and isolated as health officials await test results.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said the act classifies coronavirus as a recognized disaster for Small Business Disaster Lending purposes, opening up $7 billion in available disaster loans for small businesses impacted by financial loss as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"A majority of Guam businesses qualify as small businesses under federal regulations, so the inclusion of coronavirus losses for disaster loans under the SBA will greatly help Guam businesses get through, and I encourage all businesses to seek assistance from our local SBA office," San Nicolas stated.

HR 6074 also makes $900 million available to support local governments in surveillance, testing, tracing, infection control and other public health preparedness and response activities.

“I thank the House and fellow governors throughout the nation for working quickly to get this package through the House," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. "Vice President (Mike) Pence made it clear that help was on the way and we appreciate it."

While HR 6074 still needs to clear the Senate and be signed by the president, San Nicolas is urging local lawmakers to start taking action.

"I urge the local government to avail of these funds to pay for the needed testing kits, thermal scanners, and procurement of temporary isolation quarters and collateral equipment we clearly need on Guam," San Nicolas stated, adding, "$475 million of the $900 million must be allocated within 30 days, so it is critical for the local government to move quickly to itemize these costs and secure these resources to ensure our people are protected.”

According to the bill, $2.2 billion will be used to support federal, state and local public health agencies to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.

Financial relief for small businesses

The bill allows $1 billion in loan subsidies to be made available to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture producers and nonprofit organizations that have been affected by financial loss as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the bill, an estimated $7 billion in loans could be provided through the Small Business Administration.

$3M toward research and development of vaccine

According to the legislation:

• $2 million will go to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. This is aimed at developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to prevent or treat the effects of coronavirus.

• $826 million for the National Institutes of Health also to research and develop vaccines and such, but there’s also an additional $300 million for NIH as a contingency fund.

• $61 million will be used to facilitate the development and review, both premarket and postmarket, of medical countermeasures, devices, therapies and vaccines to combat the coronavirus.

Additionally, vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics developed using taxpayer funds must be made available by the federal government at a fair and reasonable price, which also allows the secretary of Health and Human Services to ensure that these items are affordable when they reach the commercial market.

Two-part screening process; more test kits

Earlier this week, the Guam Chamber of Commerce met with federal officials to discuss the ongoing coronavirus situation.

During the meeting, representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Office of Public Liaison assured the chamber that the safety and public health of all citizens — including those residing in the territories — are a priority.

The group announced that the federal government reached an agreement with South Korea to conduct a two-part screening process prior to boarding an aircraft to the United States, which includes Guam.

Although Guam does not have a single case of the virus, the chamber said the island's tourism industry has been greatly affected by the situation. Guam has seen more than 30,000 cancellations in bookings, and many airlines are suspending some flight operations to different cities in Asia.

The chamber requested that Guam and other territories be included in any financial economic stimulus package to combat and address the virus.