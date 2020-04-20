Coronavirus delays start of candidacy filing for primary election

Anyone interested in running for mayor, senator or any other elected post will have to wait until May 6 to start filing their candidacy for the primary election because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before the public health crisis, candidacy filing was set to start next week.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said, as of Wednesday, the primary election is still scheduled for Aug. 29.

It's only the candidacy filing window that's changing, to comply with the governor's orders shutting down nonessential government agencies and mandating social distancing and staying at home.

"Despite the change, potential candidates still have two months to file their candidacy," she said, from May 6 to June 30, for those running for mayor, vice mayor, senator, delegate or public auditor.

However, Pangelinan said the candidacy filing window could change further if the governor extends the public health emergency declaration beyond May 5.

Potential candidates can request a complete candidate packet by filling out a form from the Guam Election Commission and then sending it to vote@gec.guam.gov.

As of March 10, at least 103 people had picked up candidate packets from the commission's office, vying to fill some 50 seats that are up for grabs.

Of that number, 38 have filed an organizational report, which allows them to start raising and spending campaign funds.

For those seeking to serve on the Guam Education Board and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the candidacy filing period is from June 26 to Sept. 4.