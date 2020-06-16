Coronavirus slows down potential candidates' efforts to gather signatures

Public event cancellations, the stay-at-home order, and the closure of public spaces for nearly three months because of the COVID-19 crisis have slowed down some potential candidates' efforts to gather nominating petitions.

But no one has so far given up just yet, with some two weeks to go before the June 30 deadline to turn in nominating petitions.

"Thankfully, more public restrictions have been lifted so we can resume getting signatures," a potential mayoral Republican candidate, Joe A. San Agustin, 60, of Dededo, told The Guam Daily Post.

The primary election is on Aug. 29. Seats for mayors, vice mayors, senators, delegate and public auditor are up for grabs.

As of Monday, at least 40 filed their candidacy papers with the Guam Election Commission.

Of that number, 37 want to run for mayor or vice mayor.

The other three seek to run for senator. The three who have filed for the senatorial race are: Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, filed June 10, Democrat; Ryan Calvo, filed June 9, newcomer, Republican; and Sen. Telo Taitague, filed May 14, Republican.

Of the filers, 16 are Republicans and 24 are Democrats.

Still worried about COVID-19

San Agustin, who served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2011 to 2016, said he's able to reach the minimum 100 required signatures within days of going around Dededo just recently with his mask on and while maintaining social distance.

A Marine veteran, he said there are still people worried about the second wave of COVID-19 "and I respect their concern" as he went around to gather signatures.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, a Democrat, is seeking re-election but has yet to file her candidacy papers.

Peter Pascual, 66, said the coronavirus "slowed the process" for him.

He wants to run for mayor in Yigo under the Democratic Party, along with his potential running mate, Sylvia Flores.

Pascual and his family weren't able to gather signatures until about three weeks ago, he said.

"This year it's different. We have to call first before going to someone's house to gather signatures, unlike before when we can just knock on the door or if we see someone on the street, we can ask them. People still worried about the COVID," Pascual said.

Kelly A. Lizama, 66, said were it not for COVID-19, he would have been able to gather the required signatures in a week.

"Instead, we worked on it for more than two weeks after most restrictions were lifted," the U.S. Air Force retiree said. "We started calling first before we went to peoples' houses, to check with them first if it's OK for us to go and get their signature."

After gathering some 110 signatures, Lizama filed his candidacy papers on Monday to run for mayor in Santa Rita under the Republican Party. He served as Morale, Welfare and Recreation director on Naval Base Guam.

Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez, a Democrat, filed his re-election candidacy papers on May 13.

Kevin Anthony Delgado, 42, had gathered 90 signatures right before COVID-19 hit hard in March.

"So I had to wait for months to get at least 10 more to meet the minimum requirements," he said. He didn't resume gathering signatures until June 8 and got more than the required number as a cushion.

Delgado, a Democrat, filed his candidacy to run as vice mayor of Mangilao on Thursday. Delgado is a religious program director and a former private school administrator.

The current Mangilao vice mayor, Thomas J.F. Duenas, a Republican, filed his candidacy papers on June 3.

Working together

Ken Leon-Guerrero, of the Guam Citizens for Public Accountability, on June 9 said the COVID-19 pandemic and its required social distancing have been posing an extra challenge in gathering signatures.

Leon-Guerrero, a Republican, initially wanted to run for mayor of Santa Rita but when he had 64 people wishing he'd run for senator instead, "I had to listen to the people."

To get the minimum 250 signatures for a senatorial candidacy, he said he decided to set up a pop tent in different locations where his social media followers and other supporters can drop by to sign the petition.

In the tent, the pens are sanitized after every use, there are hand sanitizers for any petitioner to use, there's social distancing and people wear masks.

"In 10 days, I was able to get more than 300 signatures by setting up tents but I wanted to get at least 500 to give me cushion, to protect me against invalid, incomplete and unreadable signatures," he said.

He tried going house to house in Jonestown, as he did on June 9, and he was only able to get three signatures within two blocks.

"Part of that is COVID-19, people just don't want to go out of their house, plus the gates were locked and dogs were on the loose," he said.

He's partnered with other newcomers who want to challenge incumbent senators in the primary. They are Democrat Dave Duenas, Republican Denise Pangelinan, and Sandra Seau.

"We have to be innovative in getting signatures and campaigning during this time of COVID," he said.