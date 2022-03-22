Prosecutors need a medical examiner to be their expert witness in the trial against a woman accused of leaving her newborn baby girl in a bathroom sink and later putting her in a plastic bag nearly four years ago.

Defendant Melissa Fuppul appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Retired Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola performed the autopsy and ruled the child’s cause of death was suffocation.

It was said in court that the government awaits word from the medical examiner in Hawaii or the recently hired medical examiner for the government of Guam to be available to testify to the autopsy report at the trial for Fuppul.

Fuppul will appear back in court in late June before the court schedules her trial.

The government has since ceased plea negotiations with the defendant.

Fuppul allegedly hid her pregnancy and her daughter's birth back in June 2018.

According to court documents, she gave birth at home and then placed the newborn inside a plastic bag within a tote bag before hitchhiking to the Guam Regional Medical City with the child.

GRMC staff were unable to revive the newborn.

Fuppul faces charges of murder, manslaughter, child abuse, and family violence.

Her defense attorney has argued the baby died at birth.