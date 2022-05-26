At least one officer with the Department of Corrections faces disciplinary action in connection with last month’s escape from the prison.

An internal affairs investigation revealed the officer allegedly violated security protocols at the time the detainee was able to get away.

DOC officials stated in a press release that the department is now taking further steps toward disciplinary action based on the facts gathered.

On April 20, KD Arason, 22, was arrested after being accused in a stabbing at Adelfa Court in Dededo, court documents state.

He allegedly led officers on a chase before being captured and placed in custody at DOC.

At around 8:27 a.m. that same day officers doing a headcount noticed Arason was missing, which forced a lockdown at the prison.

He was later located hiding in a jungle area near the Department of Agriculture building more than a mile down the road from the facility.

Officers told Arason to stop resisting before they again made the arrest, documents state.

He faces charges of felony escape, a third-degree felony; eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor; and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.