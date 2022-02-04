Corrections officer tests positive for drugs; fights to get job back

The Department of Corrections director was wrong, unfair and unjust.

That’s what former Corrections Officer Manny T. Acfalle wrote to the Civil Service Commission after he was fired from his job.

Acfalle was served his final notice of adverse action Jan. 28.

According to documents The Guam Daily Post obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Acfalle tested positive for illegal drugs, amphetamines, and methamphetamines following a drug test performed Nov. 4, 2021.

An internal affairs investigation was conducted before he was terminated.

He told investigators that he was taking certain medications, but a doctor confirmed that the medication would not show up as methamphetamine, documents state.

Acfalle worked for DOC for about eight years.

DOC declined to comment on the case.

Acfalle is scheduled to go before the CSC on Feb. 9.