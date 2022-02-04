Corrections officers fired

Two Department of Corrections officers allegedly failed to do their jobs and have been fired in connection with an inmate escape in November 2021.

Prisoner Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 27, was on the run for nearly 12 hours, allegedly committing more crimes before authorities noticed he was missing from the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

The terminated correctional officers have been identified as Jeremy C. Flores and Makino James. Both men received their final notice of adverse action Jan. 27.

The two have appealed their terminations with the Civil Service Commission, alleging management's dismissal was "overly harsh and procedurally defective."

According to adverse action documents received by The Guam Daily Post through a Freedom of Information Act request, Flores and James allegedly failed to perform the required verification head count on Nov. 2, 2021.

Both are accused of not carrying out the required duties to ensure Anthony Camacho was present, documents state.

Flores allegedly admitted to investigators that his logbook entries were false, inaccurate and misleading with regard to the head counts.

Flores and James also allegedly did not check on Anthony Camacho every 15 minutes, as required by the suicide watch policy.

Documents state Flores hid that a prisoner had informed him that Anthony Camacho was missing, and that he initially submitted a false oral statement to internal affairs officers that he conducted a face-to-face head count.

Flores allegedly admitted he was on his phone watching TikTok for a half-hour and then on Instagram during his shift.

Flores relieved James from his shift that morning and was late to work, documents state.

Flores and James are scheduled to go before the Civil Service Commission on Feb. 9.

Inmate escape

Anthony Camacho and his brother, Agusto Borja Camacho Jr., both faced a slew of charges after Anthony Camacho's capture.

The pair were eventually found in a stolen car in Mongmong, police said.

Anthony Camacho allegedly admitted to stealing phone cards, cigarettes and drinks from the Mobil gas station at Adelup before he and his brother attacked a man in Harmon and stole his car.

Anthony Camacho also allegedly admitted that the brothers bought drugs and had been "shooting up" methamphetamine with a syringe.