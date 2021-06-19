Corrective actions proposed for void CLTC leases

A Chamorro Land Trust Commission committee, in consultation with the agency's attorney, developed four options to address the CLTC's null and void leases, or those leases issued to applicants who switched or transferred application dates and rights with another living applicant.

It was in 2018 when then-Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson determined that there was no authority allowing applicants to transfer or switch places with each other, and that the commission could not correct or remedy leases in violation of this prohibition.

More than 100 leases were initially deemed null and void as a result.

However, a legislative review of the leases in late 2018 did not find fraud was involved in their issuance.

According to Speaker Therese Terlaje, who has legislative oversight of land issues, her office had numerous discussions with the previous CLTC chair regarding the review of the null and void leases and was assured that the agency was making headway, significantly reducing the number of problematic leases.

Proposed corrective actions were read during the CLTC meeting Thursday. Three options included terminating the leases.

The first proposal is to grant additional authority in the rules so that the CLTC board can allow switches and transfers among living applicants.

The second proposal is to terminate the leases, revert application dates and times, but grant a right of entry for everyone until their date and time is reached for processing. Recently, the board had granted a right of entry to an individual on the null and void list, according to discussions Thursday.

The third option is to terminate leases, revert application dates and times, reimburse constituents who have paid for surveys and grant a right of entry to those who have a loan guarantee or constructed a single family dwelling to ensure financial obligations are paid.

The fourth option is to terminate leases, revert application dates and times, process applications when dates and times are reached, reimburse constituents who paid for a survey, execute a payment arrangement for those with loan guarantees and allow constituents to continue to reside in their residences.

CLTC Chairman John Reyes Jr. asked that the drafts be distributed to commissioners so it could be discussed at the next meeting.