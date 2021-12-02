A former officer with the Guam Customs & Quarantine Agency convicted in federal court for accepting bribes in exchange for kickbacks is back behind bars after allegedly being caught with drugs.

Henry Salinas Alvendia was arrested by Guam police on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance, imprudent driving, registration expired, purchase or possession, use or carry of a firearm without a valid ID, according to records at the Department of Corrections.

He was brought to the prison around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

GPD has not yet released details regarding Alvendia’s arrest.

He was serving his three years of supervised release in his federal case at the time police took him into custody.

In May 2019, the former Customs lieutenant was sentenced in the District Court of Guam to serve 12 months and one day in a federal prison, in addition to paying about $29,000 in restitution to the government of Guam.

According to Post files, Alvendia’s most substantial role was in the drug case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser, the couple accused of trafficking $2.5 million worth of meth. Alvendia recorded weeks of contact between himself and the couple as they allegedly schemed to smuggle in 8 pounds of the drug from California to Guam.

He testified at the two Guam trials for Martinez and Moser that resulted in mistrials and the case being transferred to California.