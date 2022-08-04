The cost for the post-closure of the former Ordot dump has skyrocketed from the initial estimated $27 million to $56 million.

Federal receiver Gershman, Brickner & Bratton had estimated the lower dollar amount back in April 2019.

“One of the requirements the receiver has left to do is to turn over the post-closure operations to Guam Solid Waste Authority,” said GBB Senior Vice President Christopher Lund, during a hearing Wednesday before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam.

The increase in expenses is said to cover the remaining 24 years of operations for the post-closure of the dump, but the change in the price tag could mean delays in the solid waste agency taking over completely.

The government of Guam's solid waste operations have been under federal receivership since 2008.

The federal government sued GovGuam to force the closure of Ordot dump over environmental concerns and the construction of the Layon Landfill, under receivership.

GBB was appointed by the federal court to serve as the receiver. The court ordered a partial end to the receivership in 2019, but a complete transition out of receivership has yet to be reached.

The court wants assurances that funding, longer-term upkeep and monitoring of the former dump, which has been capped, do not get neglected. The former dump's gas emissions and leachate are among the maintenance issues GovGuam is expected to handle long after the receivership ends.

Both the chief judge and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero echoed similar concerns about the uptick in the price.

“It’s a huge increase. Just to be clear, the reason is what?” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“My understanding is the cost being looked at here is a result of leachate volume. Is that correct?” said Leon Guerrero.

“That is a major component,” said Harvey Gershman, GBB founder owner associate.

“Why has volume increased when time says that volume should decrease, and if there is an intact cover then those waters go into the storm water. I would like to find out where the cost goes,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor said she wants the issue to be investigated.

“So when I think of leachate, I am thinking about the leachate from the garbage in the dump. But are we talking about the leachate under the cover?” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“There are two possible avenues,” said Lund. “One is if you get precipitation events that can get through the coverage system. The other mode of entry would be that we don’t have a liner at the bottom of this dump. The system goes down to the sides … the whole bottom is susceptible to high groundwater elevation. We have tracked precipitation and leachate since 2015, and there is a corresponding increase during the rainy season.”

Lund also told the court that should any storm water leak through the cover and percolate through the waste pile, that too becomes leachate.

“The reason this is all important and critical is because now it is increasing the cost,” the chief judge said. “It sounds like the ground water and the storm water, however, they get to the original garbage juice."

GBB presented several proposals that could assist GovGuam with the sudden substantial increase in cost.

“You were saying the closure of the dump did not have the ground lining. Is that normal standard or design, or was that a mis-design?” the governor asked.

“That is a type of design that would be appropriate for Ordot dump because it would be impractical to remove all the waste and put a liner under the material. This was the most practical approach the parties agreed to,” Lund said.

It was said in court that the dump had been in use since World War II.

“To put a liner underneath all that waste would be a herculean effort,” Gershman said.

Trash was being dumped from 1944 until 2011 – Japanese troops during the war used it to dump their trash as well.

'Public health issue'

Valerie Mann, an attorney with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said the rise in leachate is one problem causing another.

“It’s been rising steadily. It’s been nothing but up. We need to get our arms around the problem and create a mitigation plan,” she said.

“I think this a real big public health issue,” Leon Guerrero said, agreeing that the problem needs to be resolved soon. “I feel our solid waste agency is prepared. We have made good to word in terms of management financially and providing the services. We are three-fourths of the way for a complete lift of the consent decree. I would like to receive a package for the post-closure for the dump in a way that shows we will continue to maintain it. We at least at a minimum need to investigate this cost of the leachate. If there are findings that it was due to the construction design, then we can have a better understanding of what we need to do.”

The court left the issue up to the parties to discuss, and they are scheduled back in court Nov. 18.