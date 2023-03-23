Cost of GovGuam raises: $20M

Lawmakers had somewhat of a rocky start Wednesday as they returned to special session to discuss the pay raise measure for government of Guam employees under the General Pay Plan and for employees of independent entities like the Judiciary of Guam, Bill 24-37.

There was some confusion Wednesday afternoon as the title of the bill was said to be in error. Lawmakers moved into the Committee of the Whole to discuss the measure anyway, but after some initial questions and a request to add the Office of Finance and Budget to the committee panel, the Legislature recessed for about half an hour, only to recess again in order to address other concerns with the bill.

Lawmakers didn't return until nearly 6 p.m. with a further amended version of Bill 24, which was accepted by the body.

This version readjusts appropriations and added funding for raises for the Public Defender Service Corp., which was requested by PDSC Executive Director Stephen Hattori during the public hearing on the bill.

Other agencies appropriated by Bill 24 include the Department of Administration, the University of Guam, the Guam Community College, the Mayors' Council of Guam and the Judiciary of Guam, which requested funding so that it can implement raises to be in parity with executive agencies.

DOA, which oversees payroll services for most of the executive branch of the government, would receive the bulk of the funding under the bill.

Sen. Chris Duenas said $4 million initially earmarked for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority was taken out after reconciliation because GMHA is already included in the appropriation for DOA. That brought down the total revenue needed to fund the bill to a little over $20 million.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero called for special session over the weekend, after Bill 24 failed to place onto the agenda for regular session later this month.

The pay raises are part of a series of pay adjustments for government employees under various pay plans.

The governor submitted the General Pay Plan funding bill at the end of January, after approving a 22% raise in the plan structure. The initial bill only accounted for DOA, with the intention of implementing raises by April.

As of 7:50 p.m., lawmakers continued to discuss Bill 24 with government finance officials Wednesday night.

Delayed roundtable

The Legislature has been engaged in sessions throughout this week, having just finished an emergency session called for a trio of bills related to addressing sanitation and facilities issues at public schools.

A scheduled roundtable hearing on the minimum wage had to be postponed as a result.

The roundtable was called for by the legislative committee on economic development, led by Sen. Roy Quinata.

“I intend to introduce legislation regarding the minimum wage but would first like input from our community on how it may affect them personally or professionally. In addition, I plan to consult all pertinent stakeholders about their positions on this issue,” Quinata told The Guam Daily Post.

According to the freshman lawmaker, his office is looking to schedule the roundtable “as soon as possible.”

“Higher paying jobs means they have more money to spend at businesses which means a stronger economy. Higher paying jobs also attract employees. Lower unemployment is good for the economy,” Quinata added.

The General Pay Plan hasn't been adjusted since 2014. The last minimum wage increase on Guam happened in September 2021, when the rate went up to $9.25 per hour.