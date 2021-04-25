Cost of mandatory trash collection not known yet

Although Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero continues to develop a plan to have every household receive solid waste removal services, it still isn’t known how much the program will cost or where the money will come from.

The Guam Daily Post asked the governor for an update on the strategy, which is aimed at curbing illegal dumping, at a proclamation signing ceremony for Earth Month last week.

“Right now … we’re really analyzing what it would mean in terms of revenue, what it would mean in terms of cost. But certainly the decision to do universal collection has been decided,” Leon Guerrero said.

There isn’t a specific date to launch the new program, the governor said, while officials continue to work out the details.

“But once we do have more final information, I certainly will be working with Sen. Sabina (Perez) because it does need legislation.”

Sens. Perez and Tony Ada were at the event. Both expressed support for the concept, even absent details on how to implement or fund it.

“Subsidies – that is something that needs to be worked out a little more,” Perez said. In the meantime, she has introduced legislation that requires solid waste services for more local properties.

“Currently in law, landlords of property with units of five or more are required to have trash collections, but there’s a gap for those that have less than five units,” she said. “It’s kind of like a phased in approach, so it’s a step towards universal collections but it’s more so requiring landlords to provide trash pickups.”

Ada said he is willing to put “all options on the table” in the legislative process ahead.

“I think working with the governor, lieutenant governor, and the administration – that we should look at all avenues that we can to ensure that we help keep our island clean,” Ada said.

The governor is also looking to revive green initiatives through the Zero Waste working group she created by executive order, including projects that convert bio-waste into agricultural resources and redirect cooked, unused restaurant food to needy families.