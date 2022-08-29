Imelda San Juan, age 74, spoke softly as she described being homeless with her 70-year old husband, Rudy San Juan. Although she is a woman of few words, the love and concern she has for her husband's health, which has been impacted by their situation, was loud and clear — living out of their vehicle is taking a toll on the elderly couple.

The cost of living on Guam has risen so much that some island residents are struggling to put a roof over their heads, forcing families such as the San Juans into homelessness instead of enjoying their golden years.

The elderly couple has been homeless for about a year and, for the last two months, they have been living in the cab of a small pickup truck with almost all their belongings.

“We have been looking for a house, but we can’t find, it's too expensive the house, $1,700, $1,200, we cannot afford that,” Imelda San Juan said.

With no family on island, Rudy San Juan on disability and both being at an age where many are often enjoying retirement, every day is a struggle and the couple's income is finite.

“We are staying in there and sleeping, sometimes we eat inside,” she said. “We talk to each other about our situation, sometimes I‘m crying because of situations like this, nobody helps us.”

Because they live out of their truck, they are not able to buy food they can cook.

“I am buying from the restaurant or the store, already cooked food because I cannot cook. Sometimes the social services would give (canned goods) long time, but no more, and the Salvation Army.”

Unable to work, the couple at times has received help from friends, but it's minimal.

“Sometimes they give me food, sometimes they give me money. But sometimes we stay at the road there," Imelda San Juan said.

To get by on a daily basis, she stands on the street corner near the Harmon McDonald's, asking passing motorists for monetary donations.

“I stand up there on the corner with the post. I have an umbrella. Sometimes when it's getting hot, I stop already by 10 o’clock, I stop already and go in my truck or inside the restaurant,” she said.

The struggle of living on the streets is amplified by the island’s weather and the cost of gas, which make it difficult for the couple in their 70s to escape the heat during the day.

“Sometimes my husband wants to sit down here (in the truck,) I turn on the air con,” Imelda San Juan said.

At night, the couple retreats to their vehicle, but it's far from the comforts a home brings as the front cab is also packed with their belongings.

“It's very small, can only sit down. That’s why our body is in pain already,” she said. “I open (the window) a little bit, at night it's not too hot. The gas is expensive, you know.”

The sleeping conditions the couple endure don't help with the ailments they suffer. Imelda San Juan's husband was released from the hospital recently after spending five days undergoing care to treat problems with his kidneys.

"I brought him to the hospital. I said, 'he cannot walk and he keeps falling down on the floor.' I am scared because of the kidneys not working, the doctor said how many days for his life, I am always thinking about that one. The life of my husband is too short,” she said as she broke into tears.

With her husband’s health deteriorating and their current situation, Imelda San Juan is constantly in fear that she will end up living alone on the streets.

“Yes, I just need a house, a very small one. A small house only that we can lie down in the house and to cook for our food. It's too expensive, I am always buying the cooked food,” she said in tears.

Although the couple has been homeless for a year, Imelda San Juan remains hopeful that their situation can change and they can find a home they can afford before it's too late for her husband.