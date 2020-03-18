Cost-U-Less assures residents that it has increased orders of essential food and other grocery products to ensure they have adequate supply for customers and assures customers prices will be frozen for 30 days.

A statement released from the company's corporate office was issued in response to the spread of COVID-19.

"Going forward, we expect to continue to be able to meet the everyday shopping needs of our customers by working closely with our suppliers, transportation partners and government officials to prepare for possible disruptions," Cost-U-Less stated in a press release.

Stores have elevated store cleanliness and sanitation standards and have increased the frequency of sanitizing all check-outs and shopping carts.

All business teams have also been developing plans for alternative operations, should they become necessary, as part of the company's business continuity plans.