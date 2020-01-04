Cost-U-Less: Viral video inaccurate and misleading

Cost-U-Less has released an official response to the viral video showing meat being repackaged at its store in Tamuning.

It is somewhat similar to the apparent response circulated around social media shortly after the video gained traction, stating that the meat was being rewrapped to have the trays and soaker pads changed.

In the official response to The Guam Daily Post, store manager Steve Aguon said the meat was being rewrapped due to excess moisture in the trays. He said this is a common practice to ensure product quality.

The narrative within the video is completely inaccurate and misleading, he added.

The video shows a worker appearing to repackage meat while a man comments that the meat was outdated, and the meat was being repackaged to be sold as fresh at the Cost-U-Less in Tamuning.

"The health and safety of our customers is extremely important to us, and we continually do our best to ensure we offer fresh and safe meat products. The meat product being wrapped in the video is not expired," Aguon stated.

"When the product is rewrapped, the original sell-by date is not changed and the original date is maintained to ensure the integrity of the product," he added.

M. Thomas Nadeau, the chief environmental public health officer at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said the department is aware of the viral video and is looking into the matter.

In addition, Aguon said Cost-U-Less also reached out to the local health inspector in order to ensure transparency on this matter.