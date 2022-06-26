Costs to run Chamorro Village increase but not rent

The rising cost of services and goods is not reflected in the rental rates for vendors at Chamorro Village. And while that is something that "definitely" needs to be addressed, tenants won't see a hike in rent anytime soon, according to Melvin Won Pat-Borja, president of the Department of Chamorro Affairs.

"I know nobody likes to hear conversations about raising costs and raising rent. And obviously we don't want to raise the rent at Chamorro Village, but the cost of the overhead and what we incur in order to maintain that operation have increased. Everything across the board has increased," Won Pat-Borja told lawmakers during a budget hearing June 9.

He later clarified with The Guam Daily Post that Chamorro Affairs is not planning to raise rent now, but it is "something that will eventually need to be addressed" as costs have gone up.

Chamorro Village is operated as an incubator program to help local businesses grow and eventually expand. While incubators are valuable for developing small businesses, they don't traditionally make money, Won Pat-Borja said.

"When you subsidize rent, the cost doesn't just vanish. It gets picked up by someone else. And that's us, the government. But we built this program in order to create the opportunity for businesses that may not have the startup capital that a corporation would, ... I think that the challenge is that the Chamorro Village model is an old one," he said.

That being said, there is "no way" the department would imagine raising rent now or anytime soon, Won Pat-Borja told the Post, noting that Chamorro Village has only begun to recover from the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rent and fees at Chamorro Village vary depending on category and area of use, but they haven't changed since rules and regulations for the operation became effective in 1996. The rules require rate reassessments every three years, as well as adjustments if needed, but this hasn't happened.

Won Pat-Borja said Thursday that there have been attempts to raise the rent but "none of them have been successful for different reasons."

Chamorro Affairs is asking for about $2 million in appropriations for fiscal year 2023. That includes $481,000 for Chamorro Village.

If the rent issue is addressed, it would come only as the economy stabilizes and after capital improvement upgrades are made at Chamorro Village to justify the rate hike, Won Pat-Borja said.

Chamorro Affairs has applied for a capital improvement grant amounting to a little over $3 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The renovations sought are extensive, from bathroom facility renovations to roof leak repairs and walkway regrading. Upgrades to the facility's security system also are on the wish list, as well as replacing windows and doors so they aren't vulnerable to vandalism and break-ins.

One of the major projects is renovation of open-air concrete huts initially built for the 2016 Festival of Pacific Arts, so they can be better utilized and yield better returns.

Right now, the huts are rented out only during the Wednesday night market. The department plans to enclose about two-thirds of the huts and convert them to either food or merchant vendor spaces, depending on accessibility of plumbing infrastructure, Won Pat-Borja said.

Even if approved, the grant award may not be the full request. Won-Pat Borja said he is hoping to hear back about the grant before the close of the fiscal year so the department can get the project moving by the first quarter of next fiscal year.

"What we prefer to do is to let you get what you pay for. So, we have to take responsibility in upgrading and renovating the facility so that it's a better place to do business and our tenants are happy. I mean, nobody's happy about raising rent, but if we're able to renovate the facility and make it a better place to do business, it kind of eases the blow," he said.