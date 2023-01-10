Sarah Perry is part of the family whose home caught fire in Asan Saturday. It’s been a few days since the unexpected incident where Perry almost lost her daughter, her parents and the place they’ve called home for the last 22 years.

“Me and my brother were not home. It was my mom, my dad and my 3-year-old child. We weren’t home and, from what my mom was telling us, she woke up to hearing the smoke detectors go off. When she came out of her bedroom she saw this glowing light under my brother’s door. So she called out for both me and my brother and no reply. So she opened the door and saw the fire.”

When Perry’s mother opened the bedroom door, oxygen rushed in and fed the fire.

“Within one minute of them getting out, my dad tried to go run back in to save, get the dogs out,” Perry said. “My mom had to go in and rescue him before he passed out and died himself.”

Perry’s daughter, who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, was in good condition and was discharged the same day.

However, the family’s five dogs died in the fire.

The Guam Fire Department received a call at 2:35 a.m. Saturday about a reported structure fire on Santa Ana Street. When GFD units arrived at the concrete, wood and tin structure, the family was already safely out of the home and GFD was able to bring the fire under control by 3:17 a.m.

“The fire was all in my brother’s bedroom. Everything in my brother’s bedroom is gone. The room is burnt to a crisp,” Perry said.

While fire investigators have not come to a conclusion about what started the blaze, Perry believes that it began in her brother's room.

“It was an electrical fire. That’s the only thing we can find it to be because there was no lit candles,” said Perry. “When my mom opened the door after hearing the fire alarms go off, the bed and the curtains were up in flames.”

Perry believes her family is lucky to make it out alive.

“They could have slipped away in their sleep,” she said. “When I went to have a mom 'mental break' time, I wasn’t thinking it could've been the last time I saw my kid, my mom and my dad. You never know. You think it’s not going to happen to you but you just never know.”

The family of five has been living in a hotel since the Saturday fire.

“The fire took all of our clothes, all of our furniture. I mean, it’s not just necessarily the fire alone, it’s the smoke residue everywhere on every piece of clothing. Shoes, furniture, (it all) has to be thrown away because of the smoke damage,” said Perry. “Basically, everything.”

The family has spent the last couple of days sifting through the aftermath to find anything salvageable.

“It’s kind of hard. All our dogs died in it. They are not replaceable. It might not be human lives, but, for us, our animals are our family,” she said. “We try not to think about it much because we just need to keep moving on, picking up the pieces and it’s just been very emotional for us all.”

Perry said the family is thankful for the generosity the community has shown her family.

“That’s one thing I really want to bring to light, the community coming up for complete strangers. Like, they don’t know us, they don’t need to look through their belongings and find things they don’t need to give us, but they are. … It’s just made it a little bit easier and made us realize that we are not alone,” she said.

Perry shared that the family of five is still in need of clothing, shoes, and other household goods.

“Whatever excess donations that we receive, we, as a family, will take it to the homeless shelter. Some of the donations received don’t fit the family and those we will pass it on to other families in need,” Perry said.

The family is now trying to rebuild their home to make it habitable, which, Perry said, could take months.