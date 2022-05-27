'Couldn't say thanks enough': Tourist expresses gratitude to Guam visitor safety officer

A recent visitor to Guam who's now back home in South Korea reached out to the Guam Visitors Bureau, seeking help in finding the visitor safety officer who changed a flat tire on the man's rental van so his family could get to the airport on time and not miss the flight home on Sunday.

The tourist, Changhwa Lee, said he wanted to know the person's name and address so he could write a "thank you" letter to him.

"We had not enough time. I couldn't say thanks enough," Lee wrote in his letter to GVB. "Thanks to him, my family didn't miss (the) plane."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lee said he only remembers the person's name as "Casey."

The good Samaritan is Casey San Nicolas, visitor safety officer for private security firm G4S, who is detailed to GVB's visitor safety program.

"Honestly, it's my first time ever encountering this situation," San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday afternoon at the GVB office.

San Nicolas, a 27-year-old father of two, said he's surprised that someone would make the effort to reach out just to say "thank you."

He said he's glad to be able to help, and that the family of tourists was able to return home safely.

"It feels great knowing that I'm doing good not only for the people of Guam, but for people who visit our island. They want to come in and have a good time in a safe environment where they can rely on the people of Guam to know that they'll be OK. In fact, even just as simple as changing a tire, they're very thankful for that," San Nicolas said. "I'm pretty sure any of my co-workers would have done the same in my situation."

It happened Sunday afternoon when San Nicolas was patrolling the area from the Dusit Thani down to Fujita beach in Tumon. GVB's visitor safety officers wear neon yellow-green shirts.

"I stopped by to take a break from the heat and then, within five to 10 minutes, a patron came up to me, Korean visitors," he said.

There were seven individuals in the rental van – Lee and his wife, three children, and two elderly people, San Nicolas said.

The family was riding around to enjoy their last few hours on Guam before returning to Korea, when their van had a flat tire.

San Nicolas said the family also asked him to call a taxi to help them get to the airport just in case the flat tire couldn't be fixed. At the time, however, no taxi was able to take the family to the airport.

Fortunately, San Nicolas was able to replace the flat tire with a spare tire so the family drove to the airport for their return flight.

That was supposed to be the end of it – another day in the life of a GVB visitor safety officer.

So, San Nicolas was surprised when the family he helped reached out to GVB.

He's glad he knows how to change a tire, he said.

"In a situation like that, it could be anybody – my mom, my brother, sister, you know, whoever needs help we have to help them out," he said.

In his nine months as a GVB visitor safety officer, he said he was able to help save two individuals from drowning.

"They came out safe," he said.

G4S Visitor Safety Officer supervisor Paul Suba, former Guam chief of police, said G4S is not only "very proud and honored with VSO Casey San Nicolas" but also the whole VSO program.

"It represents who the individuals are, their upbringing from the family, the training and experience they get from G4S, the hospitality of GVB, and they represent the entire community, the people of Guam, how we are in welcoming people," Suba said.

Kisha Garrido, the GVB person in charge of the VSO program and also senior destination specialist, said this is definitely one of the rare times where visitors reached out to GVB to reconnect with visitor safety officers who helped them in their time of need.

Besides responding to near-drowning incidents and ensuring the security of visitors and residents in Tumon, visitor safety officers were seen helping push to safety some vehicles stranded in the flooded streets of Tumon after heavy rains.