Many island residents by now have noticed a growing homeless population, often very close to where Guamanians live and work.

The challenges these individuals face are many.

The Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention continue to pursue solutions to assist individuals living without a home or in substandard housing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A meeting of the council and OHAPP was held Thursday via Zoom, and council members had insight to share.

Rob San Agustin, acting director of OHAPP, reported the office continues to obtain and distribute military field rations, known as MRE, or meals ready to eat, for those without homes or food.

“We had 16 pallets that we received and those were all distributed to the mayors and to our nonprofit groups. That's approximately 750 cases of food, like 10,000 meals that are out there for our community,” he said.

San Agustin said OHAPP expects to acquire more of the meals from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the future. He added that Harper Valley Kennels donated some 500 surplus toiletry kits to the organization, which were distributed to the Guam Homeless Coalition.

According to San Agustin, there are many challenges with homeless individuals seeking shelter and squatting at various locations throughout the island. He said OHAPP cannot remove individuals who are squatting from private property unless the owner requests the removal by authorities.

“Owners have the right and the responsibility over their land to monitor who is there and who has access to it,” he said. “This is why we started the derelict building project for the Department of Public Works.”

Abandoned private buildings and unauthorized access are public health and public safety issues, according to San Agustin. “We've made good strides in the last few years with some owners and they've been responsive and they blocked access to their properties. We've seen some owners demolish buildings.”

He noted that DPW will continue to do research on certain sites to identify the owners of the properties and try to work with them.

San Agustin also said OHAPP has plans to work with individuals who have been released from incarceration from the Department of Corrections, namely from the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program. He said OHAPP wishes to assist inmates who have been released to “rejoin” society.

“They need be prepared to be a contributing member to society. I have 13 letters right now written to me from inmates really asking for us to add onto our focus or put more resources on the group of people that are incarcerated, that are coming out that need transitional housing,” he said.

San Agustin said one inmate wrote that he wanted some help for himself and others like him by means of a transitional place where they could reside - to reduce their chances of recidivism and returning to a life of drugs and crime.

San Agustin asked other council members to bear this in mind.

Motel shelter

An update on the Guam Homeless Coalition was given by Chairperson Samantha Taitano.

She told council members the coalition continues to work on a motel program to shelter those who need homes. However, she said, there are some challenges.

Taitano said some of the island’s homeless are reluctant to get shelter because of the restrictions on alcohol and tobacco use. She added that some of the people are having a hard time trying to transition into an environment in which they can be housed.

The council meets on the second Thursday of each month for updates and progress reports on its various programs, initiatives and ongoing services. Its next meeting will be held Oct. 13.