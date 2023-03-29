Council members discuss charter schools as lack of quorum delays latest meeting

A meeting of the Guam Charter School Council couldn’t get underway Thursday evening because a quorum wasn't met, but charter school administrators spoke openly with each other on the status of their schools and their students.

“We’ve got to fight for the charter schools,” said Evangeline Cepeda, council chairperson.

She told those present that their students would not be forgotten amid the latest issues facing the Guam Department of Education.

“Our students and our parents live here and they’re voters, just as the public schools. Why penalize us for doing well? If anything, you’ve got to give us more for doing good. I’m not going to deny our facilities are far better, but that’s because ... we take onus,” said Cepeda.

“You know what’s going on with the Guam Department of Education? The senators all agree that GDOE needs a lot of work, as far as facility,” she added.

“And while they are working on the facility, there are options for the parents to choose for charter school,” said Andresina McManus, principal at Career Tech High Academy Charter School.

“Give these parents and students another way of educating,” agreed Cepeda. She said charter schools have the same demographics as public schools, and these institutions serve students from across the island.

“I keep hearing the parents say, ‘We are so glad that we have another option. We didn’t think there was another option,'” said McManus.

'We accept them with open arms'

Principal Jiana Sanchez of Guahan Academy Charter School said charter schools serve as a nurturing environment for students who are no longer accepted in GDOE schools.

“We get a lot of children that are expelled from other schools, particularly in the middle and high school levels,” said Sanchez. "We accept them with open arms, and it becomes home and they end up doing generally well."

Sanchez spoke about parents of a student with an assault case at a public school, who, as a last resort, came to the charter school.

“They came to us and he’s doing fantastic. No problem at all. In fact, ... it’s crazy to think that that’s where he came from and this is who he is now,” said Sanchez.

Charter schools gave this student the opportunity to attend classes, readjust and thrive, Cepeda said.

“Our classes are smaller. You tend to pay attention more, and the students really feel like they’re being paid attention to,” said Cepeda.

Nearing capacity

As charter schools near capacity, Cepeda noted she was in communication with local lawmakers in regard to student body sizes.

“I worked with Sen. Telena Nelson before she left and I’m working with the chair to put a cap in each of the schools,” she said, suggesting the island should consider opening another charter school to meet the demands of growing class sizes.

“We opened up our (registration for) school year 2023-2024 last month and we’ve had to close it already – it’s full,” said Helen Nishihira, chief operations officer at iLearn Academy. “We do have space in kindergarten, but by continuing to enroll kindergarten, we will go past the (limit of) 760.”

That is nearing full capacity for the school, Nishihira said, and, even with 115 fifth graders leaving, there are currently 143 preenrolled students who are ready to fill those slots.