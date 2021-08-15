Mayors, the council and staff will have to be vaccinated per the governor's executive order requiring all employees of the Executive Branch to be vaccinated.

On Saturday, Mayors Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said technically the mayors do fall under the executive branch of government. He didn't have the rate or total number of mayors, vice mayors, and staffers who have been vaccinated.

"We’ll probably have by Monday a survey of how many (are fully vaccinated) but a majority of staffers have been vaccinated," he said. "There are maybe six offices where everyone has been vaccinated and most of the other offices have maybe two or three pending full vaccination."

Mayors sought clarification from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero last week. MCOG and autonomous agencies are not part of GovGuam's executive branch, whose employees are now mandated to get full COVID-19 vaccination. The governor said she's asking other branches of government and the private sector to follow suit.

According to Executive Order 2021-17: "Workers shall be fully vaccinated with either a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson or the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna series no later than Sept. 24, 2021."

Mayors and staff, and their families, are among those who have contracted COVID-19, according to Post files. Some also lost family members to COVID-19.

Alig and MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann encouraged their colleagues and co-workers to get vaccinated because they “work with everyone in the community.”

"Our co-workers are the lifeline of the MCOG and their health and safety is paramount in the execution of our responsibilities,” Alig said. He said he’s fully vaccinated.

Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said the risk and long-term effects of catching COVID-19 should make everyone consider getting fully vaccinated.

"I’m most concerned for the youth and children who aren’t able to get vaccinated. The virus may not affect the vaccinated as bad but imagine what it could do to the kids. It’s unsettling to even think,” he said.

Oyaol Ngirairikl contributed to this report.