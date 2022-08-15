Council on homelessness making strides for awareness

Guam's homeless population can expect some improvements with initiatives to bring about awareness and simplify access to assistance.

A meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention was held via Zoom late Thursday morning, and the council had some insight to share.

An update on the Guam Homeless Coalition was given by Chairperson Samantha Taitano.

“Previously, we mentioned we were working to make financial policy together to provide a five-day max meant for a weekend or overnight emergency shelter project that would pay for those stays in motels. We are in the process of improving the policy,” she said. “This will be a pilot project with a cap of $10,000. This was really kind of created because a lot of times we will have partners who will receive calls at like 4:45 p.m. on a Friday, and it makes it so that it's very hard to get them into any sort of program at that time or any kind of shelter. As you all know, our shelters are always at capacity.”

Taitano said the coalition received a grant from the Guam Economic Development Authority. The grant will be used to create videos to bring additional awareness to the coalition’s different programs, she said. “We're really targeting general community awareness, but we're going to be focusing in on making sure that landlords also kind of have a better understanding of how our program works,” she said. “To ease any of their initial concerns about working with any of the programs, it'll be how, what the different kinds of programs are, how do you access them, a little bit about eligibility and things like that.”

The coalition also is putting together a committee to bring together government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector. “Hopefully, landlords, Realtors and developers talk about the kind of different issues surrounding housing and homelessness on Guam,” Taitano said. The coalition put together a proposal to establish the committee.

She explained the plan is to have the committee consist of panels. A service provider panel, a landlord panel and other panels will provide a platform for these individuals to share their experiences. “We want people with the experience to be able to come in and share their information, their experience navigating these different programs and what it really takes to get housing stability,” she said.

The purpose of the committee is for stakeholders to discuss challenges, experiences, barriers and gaps in service and incorporate the information into the coalition’s strategic plan.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio told the panel the administration would “fully support” the committee and a summit or conference for that purpose and “map out an execution plan.”

Another update was given by Rob San Agustin, acting director of the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, who previously served in the lieutenant governor's office.

San Agustin said OHAPP was staffing social workers to assist in its efforts and the office now has a space in the Government of Guam Relief Center at the third floor of the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña.

Residents can reach the OHAPP office at 671-475-2081 or via email at OHAPP@guam.gov. San Agustin said the office plans to have the phone “manned at all times.”

“I also started social media pages. We now have Facebook and Instagram pages and we're trying to get some more engagement on social media platforms to increase awareness for those who get their news and things from social media. They can reach out to us directly from there also,” he said.

San Agustin also mentioned the office acquired 16 pallets of military field rations, or meals ready to eat or MREs, from FEMA. “I made these available to all the mayors and nonprofit groups. We already have had a couple picked up but we have 8 pallets scheduled to go out by tomorrow,” he said.

Acquiring the MREs is helping the office provide meals for people who are in “danger of missing meals,” San Agustin said. “We want to have those available for mayors to give out to people and for the outreaches with nonprofits, we want to have those available.”

San Agustin said the office also will be available for those who need assistance obtaining Guam IDs. “We are still trying to refine the process with Guam IDs. It is still a big issue that we have with a lot of people coming in. We are going to try to schedule weekly visits and have that process a little bit more efficient,” he said. The acting director said he would provide outreach for those needing assistance at the Department of Revenue at Taxation. “We will have outreach to people to get them through the process a little bit faster and make sure all the documents are there.”